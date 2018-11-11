Schoolkids escape injury in Sattahip 3-car pileup

Schoolkids Escape Injury: A van-full of Sattahip schoolchildren escaped injury when their school bus was sandwiched in a three-car pileup in Sattahip.

School van driver Supachai Kiatkuladechakorn, 56, was not as lucky. He suffered severe injuries to both legs and was trapped in the driver’s seat after the front of the Nissan van collapsed when it rammed into the rear of a 10-wheeled truck on Road 332 near Tungprong Temple. He was transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center for treatment.

The school bus also got rear-ended by a Toyota Vigo pickup truck driven by Chanapol Ngampradith, who was unhurt.

Patcharapol Kantamala, the 40-year-old driver of the Bangkok-registered 10-wheeler, said he slammed on the brakes after a pickup truck moving in the opposite direction entered his lane in a bid to overtake traffic.

The truck skidded for 20 meters and Supachai and Chanapol, traveling too close behind, had no time to stop.