Schoolgirl drowns after motorbike caught in Chachoengsao flash flood

Rescuers found the body at 5.12pm, less than an hour after witnesses saw her engulfed by the current at 4:27pm.

The girl was identified as Arisa Pinkul, aged 13, who lived in Moo 1 village in Tambon Tha Than.

Eyewitness Rabiab Boonmak, 72, said he had waved at the girl to stop because the flood was flowing fast across the road. But she had continued on before being overpowered by the floodwaters.

Rabiab said he saw the girl surface three times before she disappeared.