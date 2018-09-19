Satun police seize 280 kilos of ‘ice’ from abandoned pickup

Supoj Sirisaeng, an assistant chief of Tambon Nikhom Pattana, alerted police to check the vehicle after it was found in the plantation.

The pickup was taken to be checked at Manang police station.

At first glance, the truck appeared only to be carrying 24 pumpkins and two batches of dried chillies.

However, a 1kg bar of ice was found hidden inside the truck and more bars were attached to the inside of the the back of the vehicle, covered by specially installed black rubber sheeting.

A further amount was also discovered on the floor of the truck, hidden under the black metal tray.

Satun police chief Pol Maj-General Supawat Thapkliew said on Tuesday that police had yet to locate the pickup owner to ascertain which gang the drugs belonged to.

He expressed confidence that police would be able to track down the trafficking gang soon.