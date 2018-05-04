Sattahip – Two-pet limit enforced in Plutaluang

Plutaluang has started enforcing a 26-year-old law, with fines up to 5,000 baht, barring sub-district residents from owning more than two unregistered pets.

Anchalee Paengprom, director of the Public Health and Environment Department, confirmed April 26 that the 1992 Public Health Act decree against ownership of more than two cats and dogs is being vigorously enforced again in light of Chonburi being declared a “red zone” for rabies infections.

She said the department has received more than 40 complaints about dogs chasing, barking or biting people. Residents are letting their dogs loose and keeping more than is legally allowed.

A large sign was recently erected in the Sattahip sub-district reminding people about the law. It points out that anyone having more than two animals must take them to the Public Health Department for a checkup and vaccinations. RT – EP