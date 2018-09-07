Sapporo flights cancelled after quake

Thai Airways International announced on Thursday that its flights to the Japanese city of Sapporo have been cancelled due to the Hokkaido earthquake.
The quake hit on Wednesday morning leaving several homes damaged and a power outage, forcing the closure of New Chitose Airport.
For passenger safety, all commercial airlines have cancelled their Sapporo flights.
Those cancelled include the TG670 from Suvarnabhumi airport on September 6 and TG671 from Sapporo on September 7.
Thai said it would resume flights as soon as the airport reopens.
Passengers can check www.thaiairways.com or call Thai on 0-356-1111, 24-hours a day.