Sapporo flights cancelled after quake

The quake hit on Wednesday morning leaving several homes damaged and a power outage, forcing the closure of New Chitose Airport.

For passenger safety, all commercial airlines have cancelled their Sapporo flights.

Those cancelled include the TG670 from Suvarnabhumi airport on September 6 and TG671 from Sapporo on September 7.

Thai said it would resume flights as soon as the airport reopens.

Passengers can check www.thaiairways.com or call Thai on 0-356-1111, 24-hours a day.