Samut Sakhon pub raided, 123 test positive for drugs

The raid against NOS Pub was led by Piriya Chanthadilo, director of the Investigation and Legal Affairs Division of the department, with support from several agencies, including Office of Narcotics Control Board, Excise Department, Office of Alcohol Control Board, and Juvenile Observation and Protection Department.

Piriya said an undercover official from his division was first sent to check the pub after the authorities received tips that drugs were being sold on the premises and the 1am closing hour was often ignored.

Piriya said the undercover official stayed inside until 1.30am before signalling waiting officials to raid.

They found about 800 patrons were still dancing. Patrons were rounded up for urine tests and 123 of them tested positive for drug use, 43 of them women.

Officials also found that seven of the pub goers were under the legal age of 20 for entering entertainment venues selling alcohol.

Piriya said NOS Pub was operated under a licence issued to House Singer Pub, which listed Panya Saengprasit, 60, as the licensee.

The district chief of Krathum Ban district, where the pub is located, will later propose to the provincial administration that the pub be permanently closed, said Piriya.

Priya said he would file a complaint with police for the licensee’s arrest for operating a pub in violation of closing hour, selling alcoholic drinks after permitted hours, operating a pub under a different name than the licensed name, allowing patrons to use drugs and allowing underaged people inside.