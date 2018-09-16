Samut Prakan burglary turns into double homicide

Officers were summoned by neighbours at 7.30am on Sunday to a house on Soi Phetch Heung 23 in Tambon Bang Yor, Phra Pradaeng district, and found the bodies of homeowner Mali Imsawat, 67, in the bathroom and her granddaughter Issaya Perkcheuy, 12, in a bedroom.

Both had had their throats slit, as did another granddaughter, Aparat, 9, but she was still alive and was rushed to hospital.

The house had been ransacked and there were signs of a struggle. Valuables including a gold necklace and cash were missing.

A bloodstained kitchen knife was by the kitchen sink.

A neighbour told police he’d heard loud arguing from the house at 6am and then saw a bloodied Lao man he knew hurrying from the house.

He called on other neighbours to investigate and they found the two bodies and the injured girl.

The Lao, Phu La, 22, stayed in the same neighbourhood and police searched his rented room, but he had allegedly already fled on a stolen motorcycle.

The bike was soon found abandoned at a Big C mall. An arrest warrant was being sought.

The neighbours alleged that Phu sometimes stole small valuables and they had worried he might go on to commit a more serious crime.