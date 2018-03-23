Samui police urged to clamp down on ‘migrant’ children hounding tourists

Police were urged on Friday to take action against a group of children who are said to be hounding foreign tourists, begging them to buy plastic garlands at inflated prices at a popular beach on Koh Samui.

A group of tourism operators at Chaweng Beach in Tambon Borphut of Samui district in Surat Thani has filed a complaint with the Borphut police station seeking urgent action against the children, said to be migrants from Vietnam.

The children relentlessly pursue foreign tourists and ask them to buy their plastic garlands for Bt100 each, said the operators. They had reprimanded the children and told them stop bothering tourists but the begging continued.

A large number of children sell the garlands or beg for money on Chaweng Beach, the operators said, adding that the children approach tourists even when they are swimming or lying on beach beds.