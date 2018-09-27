Samui man arrested with flask full of meth pills, ‘ice

Acting on tips-off, troops, police and provincial officials staked out at the post office in Tambon Mae Nam and nabbed Nattapong Nakwetcharin, 25, after he arrived to take possession of the parcel.

Inside was a flask that contained the drugs.

Nattapong told police the parcel had been left by Wissanu Kaewsanguansilp and its contents were meant to be sold on Koh Samui. He added that it was the third parcel he had received from Wissanu.

Police are seeking an arrest warrant for Wissanu.