“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” draws on the origin and adventures of the popular ’90s TV series “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” in a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.

Tonally in the vein of “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Exorcist”, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is based on the comic book series of the same name and was largely filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script. Other cast members include Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch and Michelle Gomez.

Two seasons are currently planned.