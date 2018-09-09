Ryan Reynolds Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds In The Most Deadpool Way

Since Burt Reynolds sadly passed away yesterday many celebrities have used social media to pay their respects to the Hollywood actor – but none quite like Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool actor has posted a tribute to his fallen comrade in the most ‘Ryan Reynolds’ way he could.

He posted a photo of Burt Reynolds in his famous naked bearskin rug picture alongside the parody he did in his Deadpool costume, along with the comment: “He did it first. And best. And naked. #BurtReynolds.”

His tribute has gone viral – on Instagram its surged past one million likes, while his Twitter post has nearly 100,000 likes.

Many people have used the tribute as an opportunity to challenge Ryan Reynolds to recreate the picture exactly – as in ‘completely in the buff’. Think he’ll do it? Some fans seem to have their fingers crossed that he will.

ne person commented: “You know what that means, you gotta do that shit naked now with the Deadpool mask on.”

Burt originally posed for the photo for Cosmopolitan magazine back in 1972 (what lucky ladies the mag’s readers were that year), but later he regretted doing it during an interview with AOL.

He said: “It was really stupid. I don’t know what I was thinking. I really wish I hadn’t done that.”

But some people have taken the opportunity for trolling by pretending to think Burt was Ryan’s dad. (Spoiler: he isn’t, they just share a last name.)

One person said: “RIP your father was an excellent actor and you too fine sir, deepest condolence.”

Though there were a few people who genuinely thought the two may have been related because of his tribute.

“OMG… Now I realised are you related?” someone posted in the comments.

Whether trolling or genuinely confused, posts like these have enraged some die-hard Ryan and Burt fans. Why can’t we all just get along?

During his career, Burt, 82 – who passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest – was an inspiration to many fellow actors.

Ryan wasn’t the only one to pay tribute – Arnold Schwarzenegger was also among those who tweeted their condolences:

Prior to his death Burt was due to star in the new Quentin Tarantino movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which is set to be released in 2019. Also set to appear in the movie are Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

RIP Burt Reynolds.