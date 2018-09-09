Russian Model Offers Police A Threesome To Drop Driving Offence

We’ve all wondered if there’s any way out of a parking or speeding fine, but one Russian model took it to new levels when she offered police officers a threesome.

No, this isn’t the flimsy opening sequence to some dodgy porn movie – model Kira Mayer has been locked up for 18 months after the two officers declined her offer and arrested her.

The 24-year-old Instagram star reportedly offered two traffic officers a threesome to get her out of a motoring offence and road rage attack.

She was signaled to pull over her Mercedes after officers realised she was driving without a licence – which she lost due to a previous motoring offence.

It seems Kira was really not up for another brush with law due to her driving – it was reported when the traffic officers spoke to her she made a grab for one of them, scratching and kicking him.

Kira then made a mad dash to flee the car, but the officers managed to stop her – this is when she made one final attempt to get away with her newest offence and offered the men a threesome.

She has now pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and to the traffic offence, meaning the more ‘intimate’ details of the case were not aired in court.

A police source said at the time of her arrest: “The traffic policemen informed her that she could not drive her car any longer and it was a trigger for Kira.

“She began to shout, she tried to grab her documents from the road policemen.

“She scratched them, kicked them, swore at them and even tried to drive away. Of course she failed to do so.”

A source told Russia’s Mash: “(She) offered the traffic policemen sex – one by one or together – when she was caught driving without a licence.

“The policemen refused…and finally detained the woman.”

Though the officers she attacked didn’t give evidence, she did tell the court: “I completely agree with the charge brought against me.

“I repent and apologise to the victim.”

Along with admitting to the crimes, Kira added: “When I’m very worried, I get screwed up. But I am trying to control myself.”

Kira will serve her sentence at a low security Russian penal colony and has now closed her Instagram account – which previously had 148,000 followers.