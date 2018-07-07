Rough seas, rainfall forecast until July 11

BANGKOK, 6th July 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has forecast turbulent waters in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand until the middle of next week, as well as more rain across the country.

As the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is picking up strength, the east and the west coast of the South are expected to continue experiencing heavy downpours. Moreover, from July 7 onwards, the chance of rain will increase in all regions of the country.

In the Andaman Sea, waves could reach a height of 2-3 meters from Phuket northwards and 2 meters from Krabi heading south. Meanwhile, the Gulf of Thailand is likely to see 2-meter-high waves in the upper region and 1-2 meters waves in the lower region. Boat operators are advised not to head offshore during this period.

From July 9-11, the Meteorological Department warns that the monsoon winds will be even stronger, producing waves as high as 4 meters in some areas.