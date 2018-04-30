Rotten durian causes Melbourne university evacuation

More than 500 students and teachers were evacuated from a university in Melbourne, Australia, as a result of a smell initially suspected to be gas.

But it turned out the “gas” that students smelt at the RMIT’s library was a rotting durian that had been left in a cupboard.

The durian is a tropical fruit known for its strong, stinky smell.

Firefighters said the smell had moved through the building via the air conditioning system.

The building has now been reopened, Melbourne’s Metropolitan Fire Brigade said in a statement.

