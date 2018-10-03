RONNIE O’SULLIVAN plans on cutting out his legendary rages – by learning from Buddhist monks!

The Rocket’s amazing snooker career is matched only by his spectacular bust-ups.

He has head-butted press officers, destroyed dressing rooms, admitted to “pushing his luck” with drugs and suffered with drink and depression.

O’Sullivan’s most recent clash came when he BARGED Ali Carter during his Betfred World Championship defeat in April.

But the Essex-born star who won the Shanghai Masters this month- seems ready to cool his jets with a three-month spiritual retreat.

Five-time world champion O’Sullivan, 42, tweeted: “I’m going to do three months in Thailand living with the Buddhist monks.”

He insisted he was “totally serious”, adding: “It’s always important to have an open heart, no matter what.

“I know it’s tough but life lived from the heart feels much better then a life ruled by the head.”