The flood command centre, which has just been set up at Ban Tha Yiam, sent in gabions (cages filled with rocks, concrete or sometimes sand and soil) for use in flood control embankment and heavy machinery.

It aims to complete the Ban Than Yiam-Tha Thang Kwian flood barrier by this evening before tropical storm Son-Tinh approaches later this week, he said.

Roi Et Irrigation Office director Jirasak Mongkolsawat said that the gabions will be installed in two rows, which will be built from both sides of the breached section at the same time.