Water was on Tuesday morning pushing through numerous points in the barrier along the Lam Nam Yang Canal in Selaphum district, flooding half the homes in Ban Khai Noon, Tambon Na Saeng, as well as vast areas of surrounding farmland.

On the canal’s north side, where there is no flood barrier shielding Tambon Sriwilai, 93 homes in Ban Nawee and hundreds of rai of farmland were inundated.

Low-lying areas were under a metre of floodwater.

Soldiers from the 27th Military Circle and community leaders were formulating an evacuation plan in case the situation worsened, while disaster prevention officials and Selaphum district sent in boats and provisions.

Water was also seeping through the canal barrier in Tambon Wang Luang, prompting foundation pillars to be installed to support it.

The barrier was also being draped in plastic sheeting to prevent further leaks when another six-metre-long section just 50 metres from Ban Tha Yiam was breached.