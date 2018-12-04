Rogue elephant warning in Thailand. Motorists using Highway 3272 in Thong Pha Phum district of this western border province have been warned to watch out for wild elephants on the road.

Pictures of about 10 wild elephants crossing the highway have been posted on the Facebook page of “Wild Elephants of Huay Khayeng, Thong Pha Phum”.

The page is thought to be administered by officials of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.

The pictures are accompanied by a warning that a large herd of 30-40 elephants, including two newborns, were found to have foraged for food in plantations of teak and takhian thong trees, as well as in the Thong Pha Phum forest park close to several villages.

Motorists using Highway 3272 between Thong Pha Phum and Huay Rai districts should take precautions if they see wild elephants crossing the road, the warning said.

They should stop by the roadside, stay in their vehicles and refrain from sounding their horn, instead shifting their lights to high beam and keeping their engine running.

People living in areas prone to elephant attacks are advised to set a bonfire or keep their house lights on.

Containers of salt, fish sauce and shrimp paste should be sealed because the elephants are sensitive to their smells, it said.