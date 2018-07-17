Road section to Chiang Mai’s Doi Ang Khang to close

Samai Chanthan, deputy director of the Chiang Mai Highway Office, said the road to the Ang Khang Royal Agricultural Projection Station, or highway No 1249, will be closed from the kilometre marker 14+520 to kilometre marker 15+050 from July 25 to April 24 next year.

He said his highway office has obtained Bt48 million to repair sections of the road that sank between 20 and 52 centimetres following intermittent heavy rains since October 2017.

Samai said the highway office will put up signs to advise motorists of alternative routes.

He said tourists from Chiang Mai can turn to the highway No 107 at kilometre marker 80+300 and then must turn left at the Muang Ngai Intersection to the highway No 1178. Then, they must turn right at kilometre marker No 31+200 at the Rin Luang intersection to continue the journey to the Royal project station.

Tourists from Chiang Rai and from Chiang Mai’s Fang district can use three alternative routes. First, they can use highway No 1249 and turn to highway No 3001 at kilometre marker 3. Second, they can use highway No 107 and make a turn at kilometre marker 129 to use the Ban Tha–Ban Nong Bua–Ban Sin Chai–Doi Ang Khang road. For the third route, tourists can turn at kilometre No 119 on highway No 107 to Phasong road checkpoint–Ban Nong Bua–Ban Sinchai road to reach Doi Ang Khang.