Retox Soi Langkee

Retox Sports Bar, Restaurant and Hotel is the best venue in town. With 30 TV screens to watch all your sports on you are pretty much guaranteed to catch your favourite team play!

Retox is on Soi Lengkee, is right in the heart of Pattaya’s nightlife area and also has 12 rooms available for rent. The rooms are clean, The rooms may be budget in price, but they have all of the modern amenities you need, including a 50” LED screen wall mounted TV, rainforest shower, memory foam mattresses and some have balconies so that you can enjoy the buzz of central Pattaya’s nightlife from the comfort of your room. So this is the perfect place in which to relax with sport shown 24/7 from around the world. The guesthouse restaurant is also great value, serving up all of your favourites from steak and chips to a full fry up breakfast. To make it even easier you can book and check availablity via their website www.retoxpattaya.com or simply call in and have a look.

The venue is owned and operated by the team that introduced the most talked about breakfast in Pattaya: “The Baht Buster Breakfast”.

Inside the bar, which is fully air conditioned, there is full sized pool table which is free to use, plenty of seating, lots of sports memorabilia and they have draft beers on sale too. Heineken and Tiger pints are served ice cold and Guinness on draft is also available – the Retox team sells it for less than any other bar in town !

Outside there is a terraced area with fans and again more TVs so if you like to enjoy a drink as you watch the world go by, then Retox is the ideal place for you.

Their kitchen is open from 7am until 1am and there are some pretty good deals on the Menu including the “98 Baht Buster Breakfast” which is going down a storm.You can also try their “Bankbuster” made with 100% organic and natural ingredients and for the even more health conscious there is the “DETOX” menu, with grilled health foods, protein shakes and fresh fruit smoothies. The kitchen has also teamed up with Steak and Co to serve you the very best steaks and the Retox Eggs Benedict is proving to be a very popular item on the menu. So there really is something for everyone at Retox.

The guys at Retox are also very community minded and have pool and darts teams which everyone is welcome to join regardless of ability.They play in various leagues and practice every night. So if you’re looking for a hobby and want to make some new friends go and join a team at Retox. They are looking for people to join their quiz team too and Pattaya City FC also play out of Retox Bar and are alway on the look out for new players. So if you fancy yourself as a bit of football star or just want to get some regular exercise go down and get signed up.

Retox is that “Home from Home” for both visitors to Pattaya and local Expats.

There are several competitions running at the moment. So check out the site and facebook for more information.

Staying with the winning theme and this really isn't for faint hearted, Retox have just launched their gut busting "Retox Burger Challenge", it consists of

5 x 200 g 100% Beef Burgers

5 x Eggs

5 x Portions of Cheese

5 x Burger buns

A little salad (for the health conscious) and shed loads of homemade chips!

Everyone who enters will be given an “I did the Retox Burger Challenge” T shirt free and if you complete the challenge your name will be added to the wall of Fame and your meal will be free.Fail to eat it all and you will have to pay 990 baht but will get a free doggy bag to feed the rest of your street when you get home!

So if you have a huge appetite and you think you can do it, call in to the bar and sign up for the challenge!

Retox has also launched its very own Radio station, Retox Radio plays a great mix of music with International News and sports bulletins. It is presented by popular radio host Brooksy playing inside the bar,via their website www.retoxpattaya.com and also via the Tune IN App. So if you’re away from Pattaya you can still still keep up to date with everything that’s happening at Retox via the radio.

With the start of the Football Season upon us Retox is surely the place to watch all the games live, with great drinks offers, air Conditioning, 30 large screens, an outdoor terraced area and a real friendly atmosphere, Retox really is the home for First Class Sports!

Retox Bar,Hotel and Restaurant

315/16-17 Moo 9 Soi Lengkee

Nongprue, Banglamung

Chonburi 20150

Tel: 038410254

Mobile: 0874406060

Email: info@retoxpattaya.com