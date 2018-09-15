A live 10-centimeter tapeworm was extracted from a Chinese man’s brain after he started getting epileptic fits

The 26-year-old man, identified with the last name Liu, was admitted and operated on at the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, on Sept 10. Liu had previously been in good health before he started experiencing epileptic episodes, reports South China Morning Post.

Dr. Wang Chunliang, who led the treatment, discovered the worm after blood tests showed signs of the tapeworm Spirometra mansoni.