‘Remove dual language road signage’ : Selangor sultan

‘Remove Dual Language: The Sultan of Selangor has decreed that all dual language road signage in Shah Alam must be removed and replaced with the national language.
Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani highlighted the matter in a letter dated Nov 19 to the Selangor state secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya.
It said that all Chinese language road signages in Shah Alam must be removed and replaced with only one language, which is Bahasa Melayu.
“The changing of road signages must be done immediately and completed at the latest before the Sultan of Selangor’s 73rd birthday on Dec 11,” Mohamad Munir said in the letter.
Most comments on Facebook called for the use of Bahasa Melayu only on all road signages.