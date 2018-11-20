‘Remove dual language road signage’ : Selangor sultan

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani highlighted the matter in a letter dated Nov 19 to the Selangor state secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya.

It said that all Chinese language road signages in Shah Alam must be removed and replaced with only one language, which is Bahasa Melayu.

“The changing of road signages must be done immediately and completed at the latest before the Sultan of Selangor’s 73rd birthday on Dec 11,” Mohamad Munir said in the letter.

A photo of a road sign in Pekan Subang with Chinese characters has been making its rounds on social media, sparking heated comments and debates among many netizens.

Most comments on Facebook called for the use of Bahasa Melayu only on all road signages.