Red shirts warn Prayut to avoid repeat of 1992 ‘Black May’

A red-shirt leader on Saturday warned Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha of possible bloodshed similar to “Black May” if he perpetuates his political power.
Korkaew Pikulthong, a leading member of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD), said “senior persons of the country” should remind Prayut of the possible outcome.
Korkaew was speaking to reporters in front of the Bangkok Remand Prison where he waited to welcome UDD chairman Jatuporn Promphan, who was released Saturday morning after serving a one-year jail sentence.
Korkaew said the UDD believes that the post-coup National Council for Peace and Order led by Prayut would try to retain its political power, as did those behind the 1991 coup led by General Suchinda Kraprayoon.
“To prevent such an incident from happening again, I think all sides should discuss how to pre-empt it, and senior persons of the country should remind Prayut, the prime minister and the NCPO chief,” Korkaew said.
He added that UDD leaders would soon hold discussions on how to tackle the sources of repeated national crises.