Pheu Thai Party’s ex-MP Arisman Pongruangrong would be released on Bt5 million bail on Friday after being detained following a bribery case involving the Ua Athon housing project for the poor.
His temporary release, due to be at 8pm on Friday, will be on a condition that Arisman must not travel outside Thailand unless permitted by the court.
It was a second and successful bail attempt by Arisman’s relatives, who submitted a bankbook with Bt5 million savings on Friday.
They proposed Bt3 million cash on Thursday but it was rejected.
“He did not hold any political title at the time and was not involved with Watana [Muangsook],” said his lawyer Kanpat Singthong.
The case, dating back to the Thaksin Shinawatra administration, has proceeded against Watana, the then social development and human security minister, and eight other people.
Arisman and four others, who represent private companies involved in the project, are also in a separate lawsuit.
The 54-year-old, red-shirt politician is accused of encouraging Watana to abuse his power and for Mana Wongpiwat, ex-head of the National Housing Authority, to accept the bribes.
Despite over 12 years of legal battles, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders only accepted the lawsuits for the trial last week.