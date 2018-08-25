His temporary release, due to be at 8pm on Friday, will be on a condition that Arisman must not travel outside Thailand unless permitted by the court.

It was a second and successful bail attempt by Arisman’s relatives, who submitted a bankbook with Bt5 million savings on Friday.

They proposed Bt3 million cash on Thursday but it was rejected.

Arisman’s lawyer affirmed that the ex-MP has no intention of fleeing and will be present at court on October 5, when he is expected to provide testimony.

“He did not hold any political title at the time and was not involved with Watana [Muangsook],” said his lawyer Kanpat Singthong.

The case, dating back to the Thaksin Shinawatra administration, has proceeded against Watana, the then social development and human security minister, and eight other people.

Arisman and four others, who represent private companies involved in the project, are also in a separate lawsuit.

The 54-year-old, red-shirt politician is accused of encouraging Watana to abuse his power and for Mana Wongpiwat, ex-head of the National Housing Authority, to accept the bribes.

Despite over 12 years of legal battles, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders only accepted the lawsuits for the trial last week.