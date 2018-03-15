Red Bull Heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya Missing from Interpol Website

The Interpol “Red Notice” for Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, a hit-and-run suspect wanted by Thailand, has apparently disappeared from the Interpol website.

According to the Bangkok Post it’s unclear when the Red notice went missing from the website and for what reasons, but there was immediate speculation that powerful interests had intervened on Mr Vorayuth’s behalf.

When you try searching any Red Notice for suspects from Thailand the search conveniently comes up completely empty

Interpol declined to discuss individual cases but told the Bangkok Post that generally a published notice would be removed from its website if “the suspect has been arrested and extradited or died, the country which requested it has withdrawn its request, the judicial authorities in the country behind the notice have withdrawn the national arrest warrant against a suspect, the notice is the subject of an appeal, or the notice has been cancelled or the status of the notice has changed from public to restricted”.

Thai police said in late August that the international police network had issued the red notice for Mr Vorayuth, now 33, after he repeatedly failed to meet with prosecutors.

The notice was on the Interpol website until recently.CT