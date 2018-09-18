Ratchaburi recycler found crushed in abandoned house

The decomposing body of a man was found crushed beneath a wall that he had apparently been demolishing to extract the scrap iron inside.

The body was found at 5:30pm on Monday in a deserted house in Moo 8 village in Tambon Thammasen.

A doctor from Photharam Hospital determined the man had been lying dead beneath the rubble for about three days.

He was identified by his ID card as Sompong Chanyakorn, 64.

Several iron bars were found near the body, while a pushcart with a hammer and bars was found parked outside the house.