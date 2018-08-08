The launch on the last day of the Fifa World Cup finals drew more than 250 guests.

Rey Cruz, Vice-President for Partner and Client Management (Payment Platform Solution), said the collaboration would enhance the new payment method.

The RapidzPOS machine will soon be introduced to merchants and department stores, which will lead to more users.

“We see a huge potential and exciting synergy between Rapidz and our company,” Cruz said.

“As one of the leading companies in Asia, providing the actual system to RapidzPay, and more importantly providing different payment options to the growing market and users, is really important. Together, we will bring wider and stronger global payments for all users with ease and efficiency.”