Ramayana come and try the thrills and spills of our awesome water rides – some totally unique – that vary from screams to gentle swings, 2 dedicated kids zones, a record big double wave pool, an amazing ride in the lazy river with mystical caves, geysers and bubbles, relaxation and activity pools and so many things to do. Ramayana is much more than just a waterpark. Built on an ancient, long forgotten city, explore the remainders of ancient buildings, walls, sculptures, and waterfalls. Visit the floating market and experience the amazing nature in and around the park with green hills, lakes, and rivers. Simply Thailand at its best!

1) Buy More, Get More Promotion

Promotion | Buy More, Get More!

The more tickets you get, the more gifts you will receive this October from us. Every 2 adult tickets get a standard locker or every 4 adult tickets get a pizza of their choice (Margherita or Regina)

Terms & Conditions:

1. Can be booked 28 September – 31 October 2018.

2. Can be used for entry 29 September – 31 October 2018.

3. For the residents only.

4. When purchasing online, can get a gift: a standard locker for every 2 adult tickets or a pizza (Margherita or Regina) for every 4 adults tickets.

Guests can choose different gifts depending on a number of tickets. For example, for 4 adult tickets can choose 2 standard lockers or 1 pizza.