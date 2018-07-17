Rain forecast this week, just about everywhere

They say there is a monsoonal trough lying across Myanmar, the upper North of Thailand and Laos, with an active low-pressure area over Tonkin Bay – the body of water bounded by mainland China, Hainan Island and Vietnam.

A strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents are being warned of possible flash floods and severe weather conditions.

Residents along the eastern and western coastlines of the South should stay alert for inshore surges.

Waves up to 2-3 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are also forecast.

Ships should proceed with caution, and small boats are advised to stay ashore.