Rafting added to ban on visiting Thi Lo Su Waterfall

The road access to Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary in Tak’s Umphang district where the waterfall is located was closed from June to October for the rainy season and to allow natural rehabilitation.

The original closure allowed rafts to visit the waterfall and camp in the wildlife sanctuary.

But park officials have now shut down rafting starting on Tuesday due to the danger posted by heavy run-off.

Yutthachai Pattamasonthi, director of the 14th Conservation Area Management Office overseeing the Umphang wildlife sanctuary, on Tuesday issued an order totally banning access to the sanctuary and the waterfall, including by travelling on the creek.

Access to the creek and waterfall will be indefinitely banned until the rains stop, he said.