The 39-year-old Panya is the last fugitive captured in relation to the murder of a former teen beauty queen and her partner in Chon Buri last month.

The Pattaya Court had issued arrest warrants for six suspects involved in the July 29 killing of Paweena Namuangrak, 20, and her apparent boyfriend, Anantachai Jaritrum, 21, in daylight at Sattahip district’s Khao Chinese Chan or “Buddha Mountain”.

Panya allegedly masterminded the killing and shot Anantachai. The other suspects were another alleged shooter Narong Warintharawet, 22, who is accused of shooting Paweena, Krissana Sisuk, 22, who allegedly rented the house where the murder was plotted and spotted the victims, alleged spotters Jeerasak Unaiban, 34, and Sayan Sisuk, 43, and alleged getaway driver Kiattisak Surangsaengoonmee, 35.

The six men, now all in custody, face charges of colluding in the murders, carrying handguns and ammunition in public places and using them without permission.