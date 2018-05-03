Python found strangling pet cat in Bangkok

This is the horrifying moment a 10ft long python was found strangling a pet cat.

The snake caught the hapless kitty this morning at around 7am this morning outside a home in Bangkok.

The distraught owner made the grim discovery next to plant pots in their front yard after they woke up and went to the kitchen for breakfast.

Volunteers arrived and snared the python but it was too late for the ‘Jeep’ the two-year-old cat who had already succumbed to the snake’s suffocating embrace.

The rescue worker said: ”The owner asked to help remove the snake from the house. It was eating the cat.

”The house is next to a salt factory which might have attracted the python. We caught it and released it back into the wild.”

Snake sightings have increased in recent days due to the start of the rainy season across South East Asia. The reptiles are venturing nearer to homes in search of dry conditions.