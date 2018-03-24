Python caught hiding inside roof in Pattaya

A 12ft long python is caught after hiding under the roof of a garage in Pattaya.

The reptile slithered under the metal roof to keep dry during recent rainfall last week.

It wriggled furiously when snake catchers arrived but was eventually yanked down and stuffed into a bag before being released back into the wild.

The snake catcher said: ”It was moving around a lot but it wasn’t that hard to catch once we had hold of it.

”Everybody should be aware that snakes like to find somewhere dry and warm to stay when it is raining outside. Don’t try to catch them or they could do harm. Call the professional people because we have the correct equipment.”