PUBG HACK PROGRAM DEVELOPERS ARRESTED AND FINED OVER $5 MILLION

In an update on its latest anti-cheat efforts, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds developer Bluehole has released information on 15 hackers’ arrests made last week.

PUBG has been plagued by cheaters for months now, with the studio implementing anti-cheat measures to tackle the problem. In its latest update, the studio shared that 15 suspects were arrested in China last week for developing and selling “hacking/cheating programs that affect PUBG,” and have been fined the equivalent of $5.1 million, with other suspects related to the case still under investigation.

In addition to upping security measures and working on various anti-cheat solutions, Bluehole has “been continuously gathering information on hack developers (and sellers)” and “working extensively with multiple partners and judicial authorities to bring these people to justice.”

The “major suspects” in the arrests have developed hack programs that put the hackers themselves at risk. “Some hack programs that are being distributed through the internet includes a Huigezi Trojan horse*(Chinese backdoor) virus,” reads the translated report. “It was proven that hack developers used this virus to control users’ PC, scan their data, and extract information illegally.”

Bluehole says that it will “continue to crack down on hacking/cheating programs (and their creators)” until they’re weeded out and “players are free to battle it out in a totally fair environment.” IGN