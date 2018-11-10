NO PROSTITUTION in Pattaya Walking Street, Police declare: Police checks on Pattaya’s famed red light center of Walking Street found absolutely no evidence of prostitution.

And there were no drugs or weapons either, reported Sanook.

In fact everything was fine as the authorities investigated the pubs and entertainment venues at the culmination of a great long weekend at the Chonburi resort.

Sanook said that Pattaya station (a Bangkok Jack Report) chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch led the police contingent in line with government policy.

But there was no crime to report at all.

In fact what they called a “World Class” resort was doing just fine