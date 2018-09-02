Prisoner, wife allegedly commit suicide during visiting hours

The Lumajang Police’s criminal investigation unit head, AKP Hasran, said the prisoner, 30, and his wife, 18, died after drinking the same beverage.

“The wife and the prisoner’s mother brought him a meal that had been checked by penitentiary officers,” Hasran said on Friday.

He explained that, according to information gathered, the prisoner asked for plastic cups from the canteen officer. He then poured the beverage into the plastic cups for himself and his wife.

The penitentiary officers and several prisoners brought them to the polyclinic but they died shortly afterwards, Hasran added.

The police took the bottle and the plastic cups used by the victims to the East Java Police forensic laboratory in Surabaya for examination.

The police have also requested Lumajang Hospital to perform an autopsy on the bodies.