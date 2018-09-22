Security has been tightened also in Myawady to recapture the escapees and authorities are checking vehicles passing through from Myawady to Mae Sot from September 18. They are also checking passengers arriving on powered motor boats in Moei River.

Wanted posters of the fugitives along with their pictures are posted in gates, markets and crowded places and wards authorities are being instructed to make a report, said an official from Mae Sot.

“Thai army and border guard forces are checking buses and cars at the entry of the checkpoint from September 18. A total of 18 escapees from Hpa-an prison are still at large. The operation will be carried out from 6 am to 8 pm daily,” said a driver running between Myawady and Mae Sot.

Police and army are patrolling along Moei River and Myanmar army, police force, border guard forces and people are putting barriers to arrest the fugitives in Myawady.

Two more escapees are recaptured on September 20 and a total of 24 out of 42 inmates are recaptured. The authorities are trying to recapture the remaining escapees.

“We found one escapee in Upper Minzi Village and another in Taungkalay check-point. We are requesting the public to make a report if the escapees are being seen,” said a police officer from Kayin State police force.

Policemen, supervised by Col. Aung Myat Moe, head of the state police force, are conducting operations to recapture them in border exits, check-points, entries and exits of towns and quays in Myawady.