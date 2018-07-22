Princess Sirivannavari chosen for Silpathorn Artist honour

The Princess, who owns the fashion brand Sirivannavari, will be among seven artists to be honoured this year.

The others are: independent curator Ark Fongsamut, architect Twitee Vajrabhaya Teparkum, author Uthit Hemamoon, dramatist and theatre director Teerawat Mulvilai, film producer Soros Sukhum and violinist and conductor Nora-Ath Chanklum.

Culture Minister Vira Rojpojnarat will present the awards on July 26 at Rajdamnoen Contemporary Art Centre on Rajdamnoen Klang Avenue near Victory Monument. The awardees will present an exhibition, which will run through September 9.

During the exhibition, six of the awardees – excluding the Princess – will give talks on weekends.

Since 2004, the OCAC has honoured 74 outstanding mid-career artists with the Silapathorn awards.