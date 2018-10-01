“Last night, President @jokowi authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response [and] relief. I’m helping coordinate help from private sectors from around the world”, said Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong on his Twitter account @tomlembong at 8:37 a.m. Jakarta time, mentioning President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s account.

Tom told the press the President was preparing a presidential instruction to accept foreign aid.

A number of countries have pledged to offer assistance.

South Korea, for instance, has offered to disburse as much as US$1 million in humanitarian aid.

“The assistance is expected to ease the burden of the community following casualties and property losses,” said the South Korean government in a press release on Sunday evening.

It is also considering deploying a search and rescue (SAR) team to the area. Nonetheless, the South Korean government would first consult with its relevant ministries and the Indonesian government, the press release added.

Separately, the European Commission announced that it had released an initial 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance.

In addition, the Commission would also deploy a humanitarian expert to the area to help coordinate relief efforts and had also activated its emergency Copernicus satellite mapping service, according to a press release also released on Sunday evening.

“The Commission’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) is closely monitoring developments and stands ready to channel further support as required,” it said.

