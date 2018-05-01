Premchai to be indicted on six charges, three dropped

RATCHABURI: Prosecutors say they will indict Premchai Karnasuta on six charges in the poaching case today and throw out a police request to add three more against the construction mogul.Somsri Wattanapaisal, chief of the Office of the Public Prosecution Region 7, announced the decision today (Apr 30) after the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) endorsed it. The regional prosecution office, located in Ratchaburi province, has jurisdiction over Kanchanaburi, where the incident took place.

Premchai and three others will be indicted in the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court in Kanchanaburi province by today, she added.

The OAG agreed on the six charges against the Italian-Thai Development president and rejected a push by police to add three more accusations against him, she said.

Prosecutors also demand financial compensation of B3 million from Premchai and three other accomplices in the poaching case.

Premchai will be prosecuted for carrying firearms in public without permission, colluding to hunt wildlife in a wildlife sanctuary without permission, hunting protected wildlife without permission, possessing protected wildlife carcasses without permission, concealing wildlife carcasses obtained illegally, and collecting wildlife items in a national forest reserve without permission.