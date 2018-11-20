Pregnant goat gives birth to ‘half-pig half-human mutant creature’

A farmer was baffled after one of her goats gave birth to this mystery half-pig half-human mutant creature.

Josephine Repique, 40, said the pregnant goat went into labour earlier this month on November 2 at the small farm in Sultan Kudarat, the Philippines.

The two babies had to be removed by caesarian section – sparking shrieks of horror when one of the strange-looking animals emerged.

Josephine said the baby ”looked like a pig, with a mix of human”. The small furless animal even had a naval – just like a tiny human.

She said: ”We were shocked. We can’t explain how it looks like that. All our neighbours flocked into our house to get a good look.”

Sadly, the two infants and the mother goat all died, sparking fears that the creature was a cursed ”mutant devil” that brought bad luck.

Josephine added: ”Nobody knows what it is, but it’s not a goat. It’s scary. We’re all wondering why it happened and if it is bad luck.”

Dr Agapita Salces of the Institute of Animal Science of the University of the Philippines said the featus appeared to have suffered a genetic mutation in the womb.

He added: ”It is a possible case of genetic mutation. It is also possible that the mother contracted a disease called Rift Valley fever from mosquito bites and this caused the impaired development of the infant.”