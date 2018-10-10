Prayuth seems to confirm February elections

February Elections: Thailand will hold a general election in February, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha told Japan Premier Shinzo Abe during a meeting in Tokyo.

“Prime Minister Prayuth assured that the Thai government has progressed on the path to sustainable democracy,” Prayuth said, according to a statement from the Southeast Asiannation’s military administration.

“There will be an election in February.”

Prayuth, who seized power in a coup in May 2014, said in August that the election should take place on February 24. Previous time-lines for a poll were repeatedly pushed back.

The Thai leader said the elections are to be held between February and May, but if possible in February, according to a Japanese summary of the meeting.

Abe replied that he was looking forward to a swift return to democracy.

In his meeting with Abe, Prayuth also thanked the Japanese government for its support, and for cooperation on trade and economic development issues.

