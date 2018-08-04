Prayut govt barely passes four-year performance test: survey

Conducted by Bangkok Poll of Bangkok University, the survey interviewed 1,276 people, aged 18 years or above from around the country.

Bangkok Poll announced the government’s score had dropped by 0.21 points from the 5.27 points it achieved in last year’s survey of people’s satisfaction in government performance at its three-year mark.

Economic performance got the lowest score at 3.6 points – a drop of 0.25 points.

Top satisfaction went to the government’s handling of the national security, which earned the Prayut-led junta 6.14 points, a drop of 0.24 from the third anniversary survey.

People’s satisfaction with Prayut himself took a plunge, with a score drop from 7 points on his third anniversary in the job to 6.40 a year later.

The biggest group of respondents – 52.2 per cent – cited its economic failure as the government’s weakest area.

Asked what they think is the most outstanding achievement of the government, 23.4 per cent cited the public welfare card project that allowed low-income people to use the card to buy goods from certain shops.

The government’s performance in keeping peace and order was considered outstanding by 20.5 per cent of respondents, while 13.7 per cent cited the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, 8.4 per cent cited the stepped-up law enforcement, and 8.2 per cent cited the fast implementation of mega projects such as the progress made on electric train projects.