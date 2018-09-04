Prawit oversees destruction of Bt1.3bn in counterfeit goods

Counterfeit-Goods:The Army destroyed more than two million confiscated counterfeit items worth a combined Bt1.3 billion in a ceremony at a base in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwon, presiding at the event, watched as fake “brand-name” clothing, bags, shoes, sunglasses, cell phones, cosmetics – and wristwatches – were crushed at Army Air Defence Command Units headquarters.

The Royal Thai Police contributed 187,332 confiscated items, the Customs Department 1,732,965, and the Department of Special Investigation 181,050.

Prawit said more counterfeit goods would be seized as the government continues to improve the efficiency of a system to protect intellectual property, especially in law enforcement and amid campaigns to raise public awareness about the problem.

“Everyone should help in this effort so that we have only legal products on the market,” Prawit said, thanking all agencies for working to suppress counterfeits, from production and distribution to imports and exports.