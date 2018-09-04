Prawit oversees destruction of Bt1.3bn in counterfeit goods

Counterfeit-Goods:The Army destroyed more than two million confiscated counterfeit items worth a combined Bt1.3 billion in a ceremony at a base in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district on Monday.
Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwon, presiding at the event, watched as fake “brand-name” clothing, bags, shoes, sunglasses, cell phones, cosmetics – and wristwatches – were crushed at Army Air Defence Command Units headquarters.
The Royal Thai Police contributed 187,332 confiscated items, the Customs Department 1,732,965, and the Department of Special Investigation 181,050.
Prawit said more counterfeit goods would be seized as the government continues to improve the efficiency of a system to protect intellectual property, especially in law enforcement and amid campaigns to raise public awareness about the problem.
Prawit said the effort had last year succeeded in lifting Thailand from the United States government’s Priority Watch List on intellectual-property policies and enforcement to the better-regarded Watch List.
Army chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart and national police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda also participated in the ceremony.