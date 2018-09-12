Police responding to reports of an accident on Ban Klong Hua Krod-Ban Yan Yao road in Tambon Bang Decha at 10:30pm arrived at the scene to find the bodies of a 10th grader, identified as Noppakhun Phaichan, 16, and Myanmar national Sow, 31. Neither rider was wearing a crash helmet.

Noppakhun’s father, Damrong Phaichan, 58, said his son had ridden off in heavy rain to buy a card to top up his cellphone.

Nual, 28, wife of the Myanmar victim, said her husband was riding his motorbike home after buying dinner. The couple were working at a fishing pond in the neighbourhood.