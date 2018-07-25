Prachin Buri man held after ‘swapping’ car for meth pills

Pol Col Pongphan Polwongsri, commander of Prachantakham police, and Chawanin Wongsathitjirakul, Prachantakham district chief, held a press conference on Wednesday to announce the arrest of Surasak Khamdam, 31.

He was arrested earlier this week at his house in Ban Nong Saeng village in Tambon Bu Fai.

The suspect reportedly admitted that he exchanged his car for 4,000 meth pills, worth Bt160,000, to sell with a drugs boss in Bangkok he knew only as Nott.

Surasak apparently said he would buy back the car after getting the money from selling the pills but he was arrested first.