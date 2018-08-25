The emergency centre of Chao Phraya Phubet Hospital dispatched an ambulance at 6pm to help a reportedly drowning boy at a railway bridge in Ban Khok Home in Tambon Muang Kao, Kabin Buri district.

Local villagers had already plucked Thanasit Khamphi, 10, from the water by the time the ambulance arrived. Rescuers performed CPR but were unable resuscitate the child.

Nikom Kwankhao, 53, said he was fishing in the area when he heard shouts that a boy was drowning, helped look for the boy and pulled him out of water.

Another boy, identified as Theerachai, 10, said he and Thanasit came to play in the water after the area was flooded. He said the water was high and Thanasit mis-stepped while walking on the bridge, fell into the canal and drowned.