The body of Cha-on Leya, 53, was discovered by his son at 5pm. He was found head down in the water in his paddy field in Ban Koh Samor in Tambon Hua Wa, Maha Phot district. His right leg was tied with an inner tube from a motorcycle tyre and there was an apparent snake bite below the tyre.

Surapol Leuya, 20, told police that his father did not come back from the paddy field at 5pm so he came to look for him and found the body.

The body was sent for a post-mortem at Si Maha Phot Hospital.