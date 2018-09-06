Porpoise sent for post-mortem after washing up on Koh Chang

Trat’s Sawang Boon Thammasathan rescue foundation alerted a Mu Koh Chang National Park patrol unit at 11.45pm on Tuesday that a dead porpoise had washed up in Ban Bang Bao (Moo 1) in Tambon Koh Chang Tai. The team, along with marine scientist Jitarin Nakcharoensuk, found the 50-kilo carcass of a five-year-old female finless porpoise with no visible injuries and estimated it had been dead for three days. They took organs from the carcass for a post-mortem at the Bang Bao park unit, where officials at the Rayong-based Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre will seek the cause of death. The rest of the carcass was buried on the spot.