Popular anti-dictatorship rap song may break laws, says nation’s top cop

He said officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division of the Royal Thai Police will check out the lyrics to see if they violate any junta orders.

The song’s rappers would also be summoned to testify whether they had intended to cause any chaos or violate any National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) orders, he added.

“I want to warn musicians not to do anything that risks violating the country’s laws, as it wouldn’t be good for them or their families if the songs were deemed to violate the law,” Srivara said.

The video features 10 artists, four of whom wear masks. The single took form over six months.

From the video’s posting on October 22 until Friday, it had been viewed 954,562 time, with 68,000 people clicking the “thumbs up” and 656 others choosing the “thumbs down”.